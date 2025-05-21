We’re Still Thinking About Damilola Adegbite’s 40th and That Quietly Majestic Gown

Turning 40 doesn’t always come with a soft-focus glow, a glittering staircase, and a dress that looks like it was stitched with star dust, but for Damilola Adegbite, it did. If turning 40 looks like this, please sign us all the way up.

You already know she’s got that effortless beauty thing down, but this gown? This gown was next level. The mermaid gown she wore—pale nude, sheer in all the right places—was a study in quiet drama. The bodice, sculpted with a sweetheart neckline, is thick with beadwork and crystal detail, hugging her torso before falling away into a cascade of sheer fabric that pools like liquid light at her feet.

Then there’s the flare. From the knees down, the dress goes full drama, spreading into a glittering train that spills down a staircase like it was made for slow-motion entrances. The styling is perfection. A sleek tiara in her dark, glossy hair and a swipe of red on her nails gave the whole thing an old-Hollywood-meets-modern-queen vibe.

Really, if this is how 40 looks, we’re rethinking everything.

