First Look at the Nollywood Films & Series Coming to Netflix this Year

Netflix has announced the Nollywood titles that will be premiering on its streaming platform in the last quarter of the year.

Nigerian filmmakers such as Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan, and Kemi Adetiba are showcasing their creative talents on the big screen with films like “The Black Book,” “Blood Vessel,” “Ijogbon,” “Aníkúlápó (the series),” and “War: Wrath and Revenge.”

Check out the first look at the Nollywood titles:

The Black Book

The gripping mystery and crime thriller is directed by Editi Effiong, who also produced alongside Kemi Lala Akindoju and features a star-studded cast with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye as lead cast members, working alongside Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe and Nobert Young. The title was shot by BAFTA-winning cinematographer, Yinka Edward.

In this story, old scores bubble to the surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice

Blood Vessel

Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios present a thrilling mystery and crime movie. Follow six friends attempting to escape their hometown’s unrest by stowing away on a ship bound for South America. The film is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright. The lead cast includes David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Ijogbon

A coming-of-age drama-adventure film about four teenage youths from a rural village in South-West Nigeria who stumble across a pouch of diamonds and conceal it, to grave repercussions. The story was created by director Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures. The cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa; Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz; Yemi Solade; Gabriel Afolayan and Bimbo Manuel.

Aníkúlápó (series)

Another title from Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects will be the spinoff of the much-beloved Yoruba epic, “Aníkúlápó” which will make its return to the screens as a four-part sequel following the success of Aníkúlápó the movie. The series, directed and produced by Kunle Afolyan, will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Uzee Usman, Oyinda Sanni and Taiwo Hassan.

War: Wrath and Revenge

A brand-new drama series from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios. A spin-off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate, WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Mo Abudu is the series’ Executive Producer with Heidi Uys as Supervising Producer. Dimbo Atiya will be in the director chair’s guiding a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

There are more exciting titles currently in production, set to debut on Netflix in 2024 including Kemi Adetiba’s crime thriller series “To Kill A Monkey,” and “Òlòtūré” the series.

Òlòtūré

“Òlòtūré” will return to Netflix as a series, where Òlòtūré, a young journalist continues her undercover work as a journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out. Kenneth Gyang makes his return as a director with the cast featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong and Patrick Doyle taking up their roles in the series.

To Kill A Monkey

“To Kill A Monkey” will star William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and includes cast support by Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite and Ireti Doyle. The series – written and directed by Kemi who also produced it alongside Remi Adetiba – recently kicked off production.