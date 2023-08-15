Aníkúlápó (Series), Blood Vessel, Ijogbon & The Black Book – These Nollywood Titles are Coming to Netflix this Year!

Fresh from the success of Femi Adebayo‘s Yoruba epic “Jagun Jagun“ and the star-studded event “Lights, Camera… Naija!” in Lagos, Netflix presents a diverse range of upcoming Nollywood titles. These new releases include fan favourites that will land on the platform throughout the last quarter of the year.

Nigerian filmmakers like Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan, and Kemi Adetiba are bringing their creative talents to the screen. These titles are currently in various stages of production and will make their debut on Netflix, reaching over 238 million members worldwide across more than 190 countries.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for the Middle East and Africa, expressed excitement, saying, “We are fortunate to bring incredible projects from some of Nigeria’s most prolific creators. Collaborating with them has enabled us to showcase Nigeria’s immense storytelling talent and creativity and make Netflix the home of the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world.”

Expect highly anticipated films and series from prolific Nigerian filmmakers, all premiering exclusively on Netflix. While exact release dates for each title will be revealed closer to the launch, here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

The Black Book

A gripping mystery and crime thriller by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films. Dive into a tale of old scores resurfacing as a father seeks justice after corrupt policemen kill his son. The film stars Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye, alongside an ensemble cast.

Blood Vessel

Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios present a thrilling mystery and crime movie. Follow six friends attempting to escape their hometown’s unrest by stowing away on a ship bound for South America. The film boasts a talented cast including David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Ijogbon

Immerse yourself in a coming-of-age drama-adventure film from Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects Pictures. Four teenage youths stumble upon a pouch of diamonds in a rural village, setting off a chain of dramatic events. The cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, and more.

Aníkúlápó (series)

Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects bring you a spinoff series based on the beloved Yoruba epic, Aníkúlápó. Following the success of the movie, this four-part sequel features returning stars and new additions.

War: Wrath and Revenge

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios introduces a brand-new drama series. Witness the gripping story of Nuhu Bula’s rise to power, orchestrated by his determined wife. The series features a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, and more.

There are more exciting titles currently in production, set to debut on Netflix in 2024 including Kemi Adetiba’s crime thriller series “To Kill A Monkey,” and EbonyLife’s “Òlòtūré” series.

Òlòtūré (series)

“Òlòtūré” will return to Netflix as a series, where Òlòtūré, a young journalist continues her undercover work as a journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out. Kenneth Gyang makes his return as a director with the cast featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong and Patrick Doyle taking up their roles in the series.

To Kill A Monkey

“To Kill A Monkey” will star William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and includes cast support by Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite and Ireti Doyle. The series – written and directed by Kemi who also produced it alongside Remi Adetiba – recently kicked off production.