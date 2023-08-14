BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin & Alex Get Immunity as Mercy Eke emerges HOH

In week four’s Monday night show of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Mercy Eke emerged as the winner of the head of house game, while Doyin received immunity from the next eviction show after pooling the highest number of votes in the “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process. Alex also got immunity after she won the “Black Envelope” challenge.

Mercy Eke picked Doyin, Angel, Whitemoney, and Frodd as her BFFs. All the other housemates, along with Mercy Eke’s BFFs, have been nominated for this week’s possible eviction.

Catch up on the highlights below:

Pardon Me Please has started. Which of the housemates do you think will get the highest vote and the immunity this week?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023

Frodd has nominated Doyin for possible immunity this week. Tolani Baj nominated Neoenergy#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023

Seyi has nominated Adekunle for possible immunity this week. Ilebaye nominated Doyin Soma nominated Adekunle Cee-C nominated Doyin Pere nominated Ilebaye#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023

Whitemoney has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week. Neoenergy nominated Ilebaye Angel nominated Doyin Ike nominated Neoenergy Doyin nominated Ilebaye #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023

Kiddwaya has nominated Neoenergy for possible immunity this week. Venita nominated Adekunle Cross nominated Neoenergy Alex nominated Doyin Adekunle nominated Doyin#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023

Mercy has nominated Doyin for possible immunity this week. That’s the end of the Pardon Me Please nominations for this week. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2023