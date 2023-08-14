Connect with us

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin & Alex Get Immunity as Mercy Eke emerges HOH

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

See How Stars Shone Flamboyantly & Glamorously At Netflix Nigeria's Lights, Camera...Naija

#BNxBBNAllStars: Uriel Has Been Evicted from the #BBNaijaAllStars House

Fashion Tips for Making an Entrance at Netflix's 'Light, Camera... Naija!' Event

#Together with Hollantex Campaign Engages Africa: Showcasing Unique Talents and Passion for Fashion

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – September 23rd, 2023

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Enjoy the exclusive moments from the Breakfast Dialogue hosted by The Nigeria Customer Service Index

In week four’s Monday night show of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Mercy Eke emerged as the winner of the head of house game, while Doyin received immunity from the next eviction show after pooling the highest number of votes in the “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process. Alex also got immunity after she won the “Black Envelope” challenge.

Mercy Eke picked Doyin, Angel, Whitemoney, and Frodd as her BFFs. All the other housemates, along with Mercy Eke’s BFFs, have been nominated for this week’s possible eviction.

Catch up on the highlights below:

