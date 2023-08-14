Events
#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin & Alex Get Immunity as Mercy Eke emerges HOH
In week four’s Monday night show of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Mercy Eke emerged as the winner of the head of house game, while Doyin received immunity from the next eviction show after pooling the highest number of votes in the “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process. Alex also got immunity after she won the “Black Envelope” challenge.
Mercy Eke picked Doyin, Angel, Whitemoney, and Frodd as her BFFs. All the other housemates, along with Mercy Eke’s BFFs, have been nominated for this week’s possible eviction.
Catch up on the highlights below:
Mercy Eke is this week’s Head of House. Congratulations to her 🎉 #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/NtKF6xS7KW
Mercy has selected Doyin, Angel, Whitemoney and Frodd as her BFFs.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Pardon Me Please has started. Which of the housemates do you think will get the highest vote and the immunity this week?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Frodd has nominated Doyin for possible immunity this week.
Tolani Baj nominated Neoenergy#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Congratulations to this week’s Head of House: Mercy Eke! #BBNaija📷 #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/iSAqf7acGN
Seyi has nominated Adekunle for possible immunity this week.
Ilebaye nominated Doyin
Soma nominated Adekunle
Cee-C nominated Doyin
Pere nominated Ilebaye#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Whitemoney has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week.
Neoenergy nominated Ilebaye
Angel nominated Doyin
Ike nominated Neoenergy
Doyin nominated Ilebaye #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Kiddwaya has nominated Neoenergy for possible immunity this week.
Venita nominated Adekunle
Cross nominated Neoenergy
Alex nominated Doyin
Adekunle nominated Doyin#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Mercy has nominated Doyin for possible immunity this week.
That’s the end of the Pardon Me Please nominations for this week. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Doyin had the highest number of Pardon Me Please nominations and is immune from this week’s possible eviction.
Mercy (Head of House) and Alex (who won the Black Envelope Challenge) are also immune from this week’s possible eviction. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/94tsOUpWdQ
