Tochi and Hafsat Joins Jägermeister as Ambassadors

A premium liqueur brand Jägermeister, renowned for its dedication to promoting creativity and self-expression, is thrilled to announce the introduction of two new ambassadors, Tochi and Hafsat. Known as Meisters, these ambassadors embody the Jägermeister ethos, which encourages mastering a craft and living by individual principles.

The new ambassadors will join the Meisters Tribe—a collection of creatives, music artists, and fashion designers who express originality, unconventionality, and artistry. Alongside current Meisters Tribe members Denrele, Small Doctor, Whitemoney, Commissioner DJ Wysei, Big Bimi, Tevris, Orange Nerd, Femi, and Dare, the new Meisters will inspire young adults to pursue their passions with authenticity and confidence.

According to the brand, the decision to appoint Tochi as a Meister was largely based on his creativity and dedication to his craft. Widely recognised as a top loctician in Nigeria, Tochi has built a stellar reputation in the hairstyling industry, owning a popular hair brand and becoming a go-to loctician for numerous celebrities. Speaking on his appointment as a new Meister, Tochi stated,

“I am excited to join the Meisters Tribe in Nigeria. Jägermeister’s commitment to creativity and owning your craft aligns perfectly with my values, and I look forward to contributing to this amazing community.”

Similarly, Hafsat, a poet renowned for winning multiple awards in her industry, has become a beacon of audacity and self-expression. Her ability to use her spoken words to address critical issues while remaining authentic aligns perfectly with Jägermeister’s core values. Expressing her enthusiasm about joining the Meisters Tribe, Hafsat remarked,

“Being part of the Meisters Tribe is such an honour.” I look forward to collaborating with Jägermeister to inspire and empower other young adults to express themselves fearlessly.”

This addition to the Meisters Tribe is part of Jägermeister’s commitment to encouraging youths to be their authentic selves while displaying dedication and mastery in their crafts. It also serves as an opportunity to celebrate other Meisters and their achievements within their respective spheres of influence, fostering creativity, independence, and self-expression.

With Jägermeister’s message that every individual possesses the potential to forge their paths to success, the brand encourages the mastery of crafts against all odds, thereby becoming a Meister.

About Jägermeister

A famous premium herbal liqueur was launched 80 years ago by Curt Mast. The recipe of 56 herbs, blossoms, and roots has remained unchanged to this day. Traditionally, Jägermeister is produced exclusively in the small town of Wolfenbüttel in northern Germany. Bottling takes place at plants in Wolfenbüttel-Linden and Kamenz in Saxony. From here, the herbal liqueur in the distinctive bottle is exported to more than 150 countries worldwide. The family-owned company employs around 1,000 people worldwide. Since 2020, the brand portfolio now also includes Teremana, the tequila brand founded by Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson, and GIN SUL, which is produced in Hamburg-Altona.

