Connect with us

Movies & TV Promotions

Ready for a Fresh Drama Series? SKY Girls Nigeria is bringing 'Journey to Bloom' to your screen!

Movies & TV

Hold On Tight! "Supacell" Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba's Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Tiwa Savage Performs "One Heart (Can Change the World)" for New Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Movies & TV

Ready for a Fresh Drama Series? SKY Girls Nigeria is bringing ‘Journey to Bloom’ to your screen!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Get ready for the new and exciting drama series, brought to you by an outstanding initiative called SKY Girls which is a community of teen girls who support, care and cheer each other on while staying true to themselves. This eight-part series is designed to empower teen girls across Nigeria to stay true to themselves and live their best lives.

The Lagos premiere was a denim affair with the dress code ‘dazzle in denim’ that let loose inner fashionistas as the SKY Girls community came together to support and cheer the launch of the new 8-part series.

The series is about two teen girls navigating the ups and downs of teen life at Blooming Heights College. From making smart money moves to figuring out the big questions around sexual health and empowerment. Journey to Bloom is a realistic spin on issues faced by teens and is extremely relatable, serving up real talk and keeping it a hundred percent authentic.

With the new actors—Ayomide Boluwatife (Tife), Judith Ushi (Naima), Isoken Aruede (Jibs), Wonuola Lanre Akinremi (Yomi), Nadia Dutch (Bibi), and Samson Imanah (Kunle)—are bringing all the feels and drama to your screens as the long anticipated journey is about to begin!

Adenike Odutola, the Country Director of SKY Girls Nigeria, shared that this series features storylines that hit home and she’s confident Journey to Bloom will have you hooked.

Catch Journey to Bloom on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 pm and on the SKY Girls Nigeria YouTube page @SKYGirlsNg. Set your reminders, get your squad together, and get ready to tune in.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate
css.php