Ready for a Fresh Drama Series? SKY Girls Nigeria is bringing ‘Journey to Bloom’ to your screen!

Get ready for the new and exciting drama series, brought to you by an outstanding initiative called SKY Girls which is a community of teen girls who support, care and cheer each other on while staying true to themselves. This eight-part series is designed to empower teen girls across Nigeria to stay true to themselves and live their best lives.

The Lagos premiere was a denim affair with the dress code ‘dazzle in denim’ that let loose inner fashionistas as the SKY Girls community came together to support and cheer the launch of the new 8-part series.

The series is about two teen girls navigating the ups and downs of teen life at Blooming Heights College. From making smart money moves to figuring out the big questions around sexual health and empowerment. Journey to Bloom is a realistic spin on issues faced by teens and is extremely relatable, serving up real talk and keeping it a hundred percent authentic.

With the new actors—Ayomide Boluwatife (Tife), Judith Ushi (Naima), Isoken Aruede (Jibs), Wonuola Lanre Akinremi (Yomi), Nadia Dutch (Bibi), and Samson Imanah (Kunle)—are bringing all the feels and drama to your screens as the long anticipated journey is about to begin!

Adenike Odutola, the Country Director of SKY Girls Nigeria, shared that this series features storylines that hit home and she’s confident Journey to Bloom will have you hooked.

Catch Journey to Bloom on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 pm and on the SKY Girls Nigeria YouTube page @SKYGirlsNg. Set your reminders, get your squad together, and get ready to tune in.

Sponsored Content