Paul Apel Papel’s Forthcoming Film “Eagles Wings” tells an Air Force Story | Watch the Trailer

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Blue Pictures has released the official trailer for the forthcoming film “Eagles Wings“, an air force story directed and produced by Paul Apel Papel film.

The movie stars Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Sadiq Daba, Yakub Mohammed, Uzee Usman, Francis Duru, Patience Eneh Ujah, Nadia Dutch, Jamilaah Ibrahim and other amazing actors.

“Eagles Wings” will be in cinemas from March 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

