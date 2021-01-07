Can a woman demand a DNA test from a man? Watch the Trailer for “Tanwa Savage”

You probably have seen stories of men, fathers-in-law, etc demanding a DNA test from the mother of their children, but what if the tables were turned? Can a woman demand a DNA test from a man?

Blue Pictures has released the first official trailer for the upcoming feature film “Tanwa Savage” based on a true-life marriage story.

Written, produced and directed by Geshin Salvador, the film stars Bimbo Ademoye, Linda Osifo, Nkechi Blessing, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Joseph Momodu, Maryam Giwa, Kehinde Okunola and Chioma Peters.

“Tanwa Savage” hits theatres on January 22, 2021. Watch the full trailer here.