Episode 5 of “Shade Corner” Season 4 is all about Celebrity Unpopular Opinions

The shady bunch are starting the New Year with a bang!

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 5 of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

They discuss the celebrity unpopular opinions even highlighting their own unsolicited opinions in this hilarious episode.

Watch the new episode below: