Hold On Tight! “Supacell” Season 2 Is Officially Happening

It’s official—the second season of the British sci-fi series “Supacell” is on its way. The creator of the series, Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) has announced just today that the sequel is coming. This follows the show’s debut on Netflix in June.

“Supacell” tells the story of five South Londoners who suddenly develop extraordinary abilities, ranging from superhuman strength, speed and teleportation to premonitions and flight. United by Michael Lasaki, they must come together to save the woman he loves, Dionne.

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Rapman, who serves as the writer, executive producer, and lead director of the series, revealed that he “created ‘Supacell’ to inspire and raise awareness about sickle cell.” He explained, “I never understood a disease that predominantly hurts black people. So I said, let me do something. Instead of making us weak, let me do something to make us strong.”

The cast of the series includes Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Calvin Demba, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, Eddie Marsan, Rayxia Ojo, Michael Salami, and Ky-mani Carty.

Watch the teaser below: