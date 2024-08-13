Connect with us

Movies & TV

Hold On Tight! "Supacell" Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba's Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Tiwa Savage Performs "One Heart (Can Change the World)" for New Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "All Of Us" – A New High School Series Exploring Friendship & Drama

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Movies & TV

"Supacell" Star Adelayo Adedayo Reflects on Her Career, Songs of the Moment & Playing Dionne

Movies & TV

Hold On Tight! “Supacell” Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

It’s official—the second season of the British sci-fi series “Supacell” is on its way. The creator of the series, Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) has announced just today that the sequel is coming. This follows the show’s debut on Netflix in June.

Supacell” tells the story of five South Londoners who suddenly develop extraordinary abilities, ranging from superhuman strength, speed and teleportation to premonitions and flight. United by Michael Lasaki, they must come together to save the woman he loves, Dionne.

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Rapman, who serves as the writer, executive producer, and lead director of the series, revealed that he “created ‘Supacell’ to inspire and raise awareness about sickle cell.” He explained, “I never understood a disease that predominantly hurts black people. So I said, let me do something. Instead of making us weak, let me do something to make us strong.”

The cast of the series includes Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Calvin Demba, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, Eddie Marsan, Rayxia OjoMichael Salami, and Ky-mani Carty.

Watch the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate
css.php