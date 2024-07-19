Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet the Star Behind Sharleen: Rayxia Ojo Talks "Supacell" & Her Nigerian Roots

BN TV Music

Niniola's "Formula" feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single "Fire on Me"

BN TV Career

Ikomboy Talks Music, Success & Life in Dubai on the "Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Drops New Single & Music Video "Last Week"

BN TV Music

D'banj Takes Us to Senegal with "Worthy" feat. Youssou N'dour & Chechi Sarai

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Puts a New Spin on "Everyday" with an Acoustic Live Session

BN TV Living Style TRAVEL

Discover Nigeria's Finest Summer Vacation Must-Haves for Uber-Chic Women

BN TV Movies & TV

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

BN TV Music

"The Hardest Part Was Self-Conviction" - Young Jonn on Transitioning from a Producer to a Performing Artist

BN TV

Meet the Star Behind Sharleen: Rayxia Ojo Talks “Supacell” & Her Nigerian Roots

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-born British actor, Rayxia Ojo, brings the bold and adventurous Sharleen to life in theNetflix hit show “Supacell.” Rayxia herself, admits she shares Sharleen’s fearless spirit, making their connection even stronger.

In an exclusive chat with BellaNaija, she tells us more about Sharleen’s role, the sisterhood with Sabrina, and potential season 2 of the show, where Sharleen is free. 

She also shares her she stays connected to her Nigerian heritage, the aspects of the Nigerian culture that inspires her, her fave Nigerian dish and the Nigerian song currently on repeat.

Watch the full interview below:

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity
css.php