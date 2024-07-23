Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Adunni Ade, Tina Mba & Seun Akindele Lead Cast of Rotimi Raji's New Film "American Playboy"

Events Movies & TV

From Double HoHs to Duo Contestants: A Rundown of the BBNaija Twists Through the Years

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet Debuts as Solo Producer with "Love Notes"

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo Says No to Kitchen Chaos in Episode 8 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet the Star Behind Sharleen: Rayxia Ojo Talks "Supacell" & Her Nigerian Roots

Movies & TV Promotions

Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 3 – KieKie’s Best African Fabric Haul at Patrick Ayanski

BN TV Movies & TV

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

Movies & TV Scoop

"We’re never too old for love” - Daniel Francis on His Role as Lord Anderson in ‘Bridgerton’

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ted Makanjuaola & Stephanie Dadet Among Four Nigerians Selected for African Creative TV Residency

Movies & TV

Adunni Ade, Tina Mba & Seun Akindele Lead Cast of Rotimi Raji’s New Film “American Playboy”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

“American Playboy,” a new film directed by Rotimi Raji is set to hit the cinemas on July 26th.

Written and produced by Silas Babalola, “American Playboy” explores family dynamics, love, betrayal and forgiveness. The story follows Akindele and Fadekemi, two lovers, navigating a strained period in their relationship. Akindele, an optimist who has been unemployed for years, finds getting a job paramount as the couple moves toward a permanent commitment. As events unfold, Jimmy, an American returnee with a vendetta, complicates their relationship.

Starring Adunni Ade, Seun Akindele, Wole Ojo, Adeniyi Johnson, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Tina Mba, “American Playboy” was shot in Nigeria and the USA.

The film spotlights the realities of Nigerian immigrants seeking financial and economic stability in America.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php