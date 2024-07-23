Adunni Ade, Tina Mba & Seun Akindele Lead Cast of Rotimi Raji’s New Film “American Playboy”

“American Playboy,” a new film directed by Rotimi Raji is set to hit the cinemas on July 26th.

Written and produced by Silas Babalola, “American Playboy” explores family dynamics, love, betrayal and forgiveness. The story follows Akindele and Fadekemi, two lovers, navigating a strained period in their relationship. Akindele, an optimist who has been unemployed for years, finds getting a job paramount as the couple moves toward a permanent commitment. As events unfold, Jimmy, an American returnee with a vendetta, complicates their relationship.

Starring Adunni Ade, Seun Akindele, Wole Ojo, Adeniyi Johnson, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Tina Mba, “American Playboy” was shot in Nigeria and the USA.

The film spotlights the realities of Nigerian immigrants seeking financial and economic stability in America.

Watch the trailer below: