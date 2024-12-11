Union Bank’s Save and Win Palli Promo Returns: Over ₦131 Million in Prizes Up for Grabs!

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Union Bank is pleased to announce the return for a bigger and better season the fourth edition of its Save and Win Palli Promo.
The campaign which will run from December 2024 to May 2025 is set to offer customers the chance to win over ₦131 million in cash prizes and other exciting gifts including Motorcycles, Tricycles, and more.

Since its inception in 2021, the Save and Win Palli Promo has rewarded close to 2000 customers with various prizes, including household appliances, cash gifts, and a GAC SUV. The initiative underscores Union Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigerians during challenging economic times by promoting a sustainable savings culture.

Speaking on the campaign’s launch, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, stated,

“The Save and Win Palli Promo has consistently improved the lives of our customers by encouraging financial stability and rewarding loyalty. This fourth edition reaffirms our commitment to enabling inclusive growth and positively impacting communities.”

Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Win Palli Promo requires participants to save a minimum of ₦10,000 monthly to qualify for draws. Monthly winners will receive ₦100,000, while quarterly draw winners will be rewarded with Motorcycles, Tricycles, and other exciting prizes. The star prize of ₦5 million is also set to be handed out to three lucky winners at the grand finale holding in May 2025.

Winners will be selected through a transparent, electronically generated process supervised by regulatory authorities. New customers can join the promo by downloading the UnionMobile app to open an account or visiting any Union Bank branch.

Existing customers can reactivate accounts by calling the 24-hour Contact Centre at 07007007000 or visiting a branch.

