Ready for Lead Camp 2024? Union Bank and Junior Achievement Nigeria Are Building the Next Generation of Leaders

In an ambitious effort to shape the future of young girls across Nigeria, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), in collaboration with Union Bank, is set to implement the 23rd edition of LEAD CAMP – Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development (LEAD). This transformative initiative inspires and empowers young girls to become high-achieving leaders.

LEAD Camp, is finely curated for over 400 female secondary school students from 16 states across Nigeria, and scheduled to hold from July 29th-31st, 2024. The hybrid format, combining virtual and in-person sessions, explores topical conversations like Tech, Health and Wellness being, Navigating Career Paths, Overcoming Failures, and Workshops on Leadership, Etiquette, and Presentation Skills. Coordinated by Faith Ogundele, Program Officer at Junior Achievement Nigeria, the program guarantees a hands-on learning and immersive experience for all participants.

Ugonna Achebe, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm about the tenth consecutive year of partnership with Union Bank, stating,

We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Union Bank. Over the past decade, our joint efforts have positively impacted over a thousand young girls across Nigeria, empowering them to become agents of change. The LEAD Camp highlights the success of the decade-long partnership, showcasing how collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organizations can drive significant social change. This program focuses on the holistic development of young girls, aiming to benefit not only the participants but also their communities and the nation as a whole.

Speaking on behalf of Union Bank, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer; Olufunmilola Aluko acknowledged the lasting positive impact the bank’s partnership with JAN has had in the lives of girls across Nigeria. According to her;

This impactful collaboration has greatly transformed and enriched the lives of numerous young women in different communities in Nigeria. Union Bank is immensely proud of the excellent work we have done to improve the well-being of young girls who have endured neglect and discrimination. We have been proud partners with JAN for the past 10 years, working together to support the development of the girl child in Nigeria and advocate for gender equality.

Reflecting on her experience, Chizam Akumah, an alumna of the LEAD Camp, shared,

I had the incredible opportunity to participate in Junior Achievement Nigeria’s LEAD Camp in 2021. During my time at LEAD Camp, I gained invaluable skills and experiences that have truly shaped my future. I emerged as one of the most outstanding participants, and throughout the camp, I was able to learn and grow in various areas, including leadership, public speaking, coding, and advocacy. These skills have not only boosted my confidence but also equipped me to be a leader in my community and beyond. I encourage all young girls to sign up for this transformative program. LEAD Camp is more than just a camp; it is a platform where you can develop essential life skills, meet like-minded individuals, and prepare for a successful future. Register now so you don’t miss the chance to empower yourself and become the next generation of female leaders!

About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, one of the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in over 100 countries. Dedicated to empowering students in financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

For more information, visit the website, follow the conversations on twitter, instagram, youtube, facebook and linkedin or reach out to Tobiloba Olaosun: Marketing Manager 08068110942.

