Jade Osiberu Announces Premiere Date for “Christmas in Lagos” & Reveals Character Posters

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu has shared new details about her upcoming film “Christmas in Lagos,” including the exact premiere date and a first look at the character posters.

The film is set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

The holiday romance showcases a talented Nollywood cast, including Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, and Folu Storms. The film also features top Afrobeats stars such as Waje, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe.

The plot centers on Fiyin (Teniola), who, after a recent heartbreak, is convinced her best friend Elo (Shalom) is her soulmate. Complications arise when Elo returns from New York ready to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel). At the same time, 59-year-old Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) is caught between her longtime boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and a former lover and high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe Damijo).

Meanwhile, London-born Ivie (Rayxia Ojo) returns to Lagos for the holidays with dreams of experiencing the ultimate Detty December. Unexpectedly, she falls deeply in love with Ajani (Ladipoe).

Jade Osiberu, known for Nollywood hits such as “Gangs of Lagos,” “Sugar Rush,” and “Isoken” says “Christmas in Lagos” is a celebration of the unique “Detty December” tradition—when Lagos becomes a festive hotspot for street parties, music, and celebration.

See the character posters below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

