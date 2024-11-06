Jade Osiberu Teases New Project “Half of Me” with Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Connect with us

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu is back at it! And this time, she’s giving us a sneak peek of her latest project, “Half of Me“.

 

“Half of Me” is set to be an exciting project, featuring a cast that includes Nancy Isime, Martha Ehinome, and Uzor Arukwe. The film is directed by Orobosa Ikponmwen, Lucas Oluwole behind the camera as the director of photography, and Emmanuel Emeka Izuoba as the line producer.

See the behind-the-scenes photos of “Half of Me”

***
All photos are from Jade Osiberu/Instagram

