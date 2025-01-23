Get To Know the Stars Bringing Tomi Adeyemi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ to Life on the Big Screen

The film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, “Children of Blood and Bone,” is officially in the works at Paramount Pictures. Featuring a stellar cast of Hollywood’s finest, including Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, and more.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the action-fantasy film is set to begin production in South Africa in the coming weeks and is slated for release in early 2027.

Set in a mythical African fantasy kingdom called Orïsha, the story follows Zélie, a young woman from the maji—citizens who once possessed magical powers before the tyrannical King Saran sought to eliminate magic from their world. After the Raid, which left many maji dead and the survivors powerless, Zélie discovers a way to restore their lost magic. Together with her protective older brother, Tzain, and Amari, the king’s daughter who opposes her father’s oppressive rule, Zélie embarks on a perilous quest. Along the way, they must confront the king’s loyal forces, including his son, Prince Inan, who is determined to stop them at all costs.

Here’s a look at the stars and the roles they’ll be playing:

Thuso Mbedu (Zélie)

Thuso Mbedu is a south african actress who will play Zelie, a young girl from Eloirin, a poor village, who lost her mother during the Raid. Thuso Mbedu rose to prominence for her performance in the South African teen drama series Is’Thunzi, and has appeared on the 2018 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list

Amandla Stenberg (Amari)

Amandla Stenberg takes on the role of Amari, the princess of Orïsha who bravely defies her family’s cruel treatment of the maji. Joining forces with Zélie, Amari fights to restore magic to their kingdom.

Amandla Stenberg, a Danish-American actress, has been acting for two decades, starting with Disney commercials at the young age of four. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rue in ‘The Hunger Games.”

Damson Idris (Inan)

Playing Amari’s brother, Inan, the prince of Orïsha, Damson Idris portrays a conflicted character tasked with stopping Zélie and her allies from restoring magic. Damson is a British Nigerian actor who rose to fame for his powerful performance as Franklin Saint in the FX crime drama series “Snowfall,” which earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2024. He has also appeared in films like “Outside the Wire” and “Farming.”

Tosin Cole (Tzain)

Tosin Cole takes on the role of Tzain, Zélie’s fiercely protective older brother who accompanies her on the perilous journey to restore magic to their land. Tosin is a British actor of Nigerian descent, known for his captivating performances in both television and film. He gained recognition for his role as Ryan Sinclair in the popular sci-fi series “Doctor Who” and has also appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the acclaimed series “61st Street,” for which he received a Black Reel Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Viola Davis (Mama Agba)

As Mama Agba, Viola takes on the role of a fierce mentor and fight instructor for the young girls of Eloirin, Zélie’s home village.

A powerhouse of talent, Viola Davis is an acclaimed actress who has achieved EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She recently received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. She’s known for her performances in films like “Fences,” “The Help,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and her leading role in the TV series “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Cynthia Erivo (Admiral Kaea)

Cynthia as admiral Kaea is a loyal leader of Inan’s army and a staunch hater of magic.

A multi-talented performer, Cynthia Erivo is an acclaimed actress and singer who has achieved EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She recently starred as Elphaba in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the musical “Wicked.”

Idris Elba (Lekan)

Idris plays Lekan, the last high priest of the maji who survived the Raid and serves as a guiding figure for Zélie. Idris is known for his standout performance in films like “Beast” and “Luther.” He was also in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and the Marvel movies. Elba has won many awards for his acting, including a Golden Globe.

Lashana Lynch (Jumoke)

Lashana will play Zélie and Tzain’s mother who was part of the Ikú Clan, a.k.a. Reapers (magical people who can access and manipulate the spirits of the living and the dead).

Lashana is a rising British actress known for her performances and action-packed roles in films like “The Woman King,” “Captain Marvel” and “No Time to Die.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor (King Saran)

Chiwetel Ejiofor embodies the tyrannical King Saran, the ruthless ruler of Orïsha who is determined to eradicate magic from Maji.

As an actor, Ejiofor’s impressive career spans stage and screen, with standout performances in films like “12 Years a Slave,” for which he received an Academy Award nomination, and “Doctor Strange,” where he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regina King (Queen Nehanda)

Although still in talks, Regina King is set to play the cruel queen of Orïsha, an equally ruthless counterpart to King Saran.

Diaana Babnicova (Folake)

Diaana is also currently in talks to play the young, rule-following divîner (a.k.a. maji under 13 who are still waiting to get access to their power).