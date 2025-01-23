The “Children of Blood and Bone” Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

By now, you’ve probably heard the exciting news – not just that the movie adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, part of the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy and a New York Times bestseller,, is officially in the works, but that the principal cast has finally been announced! The big reveal happened yesterday, and it’s safe to say the cast list is as star-studded as they come.

The line-up features Academy Award winner Viola Davis (The Woman King), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked – and have you heard her sing? She’s phenomenal), Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Lashana Lynch (The Woman King), Tosin Cole (Supacell), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Americanah), Amandla Stenberg (Everything, Everything), and Damson Idris (Snowfall). It’s a powerhouse of talent that’s hard to ignore.

While many fans are thrilled with the announcement, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions. On one hand, people are praising the calibre of actors involved, noting their global recognition and award-winning credentials. On the other hand, some have raised concerns. “Fear the accents,” one person quipped, while another commented, “I don’t think it’s right that Zélie isn’t being played by a Yoruba actress.”

If you’re wondering which critical roles have sparked such strong opinions, here’s a quick breakdown: Viola Davis will portray Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo takes on Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba is Lekan, Amandla Stenberg plays Amari, Damson Idris stars as Inan, Tosin Cole as Tzain, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran.

The debates are reminiscent of the reactions earlier this year when Idris Elba was cast as Okonkwo in the upcoming adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. At the time, Nigerians had a lot to say, with one person even jokingly asking whether Idris could roll fufu and dip it in soup like Odenigbo.

Amid all the chatter, Tomi Adeyemi herself has reassured fans that there’s more to come. She recently shared that “more Nigerian castings and results from the open call” will be announced soon. So, while reactions continue to pour in, there’s still hope for more local representation in the film.

Stay tuned – and in the meantime, here’s a look at what people are saying about the “Children of Blood and Bone” cast so far!

children of blood and bone becoming a movie was supposed to do for young black actors what harry potter, hunger games, stranger things, twilight and all the other young white main cast movies and shows did for their actors but oh well — ryan || nocturne spoilers (@caitviscent) January 23, 2025

Omo, I don’t think it’s right that Zelie isn’t played by a Yoruba actress But then again Calabar is next to Lokoja in the book so logic was never important https://t.co/q16R6vHNoF — Father. Slut. Zero. (@khunchualai) January 22, 2025

I get it you wanna stacked cast everyone wants that ‘queen charlotte’ moment. But did you know those actors before no? Okay so add new faces. There are so many young Nigerian actors and actresses that just need a chance. BUT NOOO we must get amandla… #childrenofbloodandbone — IHYP (@itsssbolu) January 22, 2025

Also I’ve accepted that I can’t escape Amandla because in what world are her and Damson siblings and a child of Chiwetel and Regina King?? #childrenofbloodandbone https://t.co/dpr4DstDAm — Ofe Egusi and Bread✨ (@madee_laine) January 22, 2025

The children of blood and bone casting just pissed me the hell off. What was the whole point of the open casting then?? when are young Nigerian actors going to get the opportunity to tell their own stories with their own culture. Literally half of a yellow sun all over again. — sickoflife🫧 (@deraabiola) January 22, 2025

— the film & tv industry hates casting young, new black talent

especially the darkskinned girls. how is it that there was more opportunities for teen black actresses to breakthrough back then in the 90s & 2000s than there is now?! we are going backwards. — ꫂ ၴႅၴ. (@filmsbratz) January 22, 2025

The more I think about it, Thuso Mbedu as Zélie will eat#ChildrenOfBloodAndBone — Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu ✨ (@EniafeMomodu) January 23, 2025

I get it you wanna stacked cast everyone wants that ‘queen charlotte’ moment. But did you know those actors before no? Okay so add new faces. There are so many young Nigerian actors and actresses that just need a chance. BUT NOOO we must get amandla… #childrenofbloodandbone — IHYP (@itsssbolu) January 22, 2025

Also I’ve accepted that I can’t escape Amandla because in what world are her and Damson siblings and a child of Chiwetel and Regina King?? #childrenofbloodandbone https://t.co/dpr4DstDAm — Ofe Egusi and Bread✨ (@madee_laine) January 22, 2025

Seen everyone rave about the casting for #childrenofbloodandbone and all I can say is that if a medium is engraved in a culture’s image, maintain that authenticity throughout. Nevertheless, Accolades to Tomi 👏🏾 — BoylikeEra 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@FOgulere) January 23, 2025

my conclusion from this children of blood and bone casting situation is we need more patrons of the BLACK arts😭so we can see high quality independent black films with actual new faces, not just endless empty open casting promises https://t.co/l5IKnko6Qi — jill scott heron🪐 (@stillnotziora) January 22, 2025

#ChildrenOfBloodAndBone cast is fire. I expect them to butcher that Nigerian accent though 🙃 — Katherine (@KTabazi) January 23, 2025