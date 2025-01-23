The “Children of Blood and Bone” Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

Connect with us

While many fans are thrilled with Tomi Adeyemi's "Children of Blood and Bone" cast announcement, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions. On one hand, people are praising the calibre of actors involved, noting their global recognition and award-winning credentials. On the other hand, some have raised concerns.
By now, you’ve probably heard the exciting news – not just that the movie adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, part of the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy and a New York Times bestseller,, is officially in the works, but that the principal cast has finally been announced! The big reveal happened yesterday, and it’s safe to say the cast list is as star-studded as they come.

The line-up features Academy Award winner Viola Davis (The Woman King), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked – and have you heard her sing? She’s phenomenal), Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Lashana Lynch (The Woman King), Tosin Cole (Supacell), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Americanah), Amandla Stenberg (Everything, Everything), and Damson Idris (Snowfall). It’s a powerhouse of talent that’s hard to ignore.

While many fans are thrilled with the announcement, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions. On one hand, people are praising the calibre of actors involved, noting their global recognition and award-winning credentials. On the other hand, some have raised concerns. “Fear the accents,” one person quipped, while another commented, “I don’t think it’s right that Zélie isn’t being played by a Yoruba actress.”

If you’re wondering which critical roles have sparked such strong opinions, here’s a quick breakdown: Viola Davis will portray Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo takes on Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba is Lekan, Amandla Stenberg plays Amari, Damson Idris stars as Inan, Tosin Cole as Tzain, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran.

The debates are reminiscent of the reactions earlier this year when Idris Elba was cast as Okonkwo in the upcoming adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. At the time, Nigerians had a lot to say, with one person even jokingly asking whether Idris could roll fufu and dip it in soup like Odenigbo.

Amid all the chatter, Tomi Adeyemi herself has reassured fans that there’s more to come. She recently shared that “more Nigerian castings and results from the open call” will be announced soon. So, while reactions continue to pour in, there’s still hope for more local representation in the film.

Stay tuned – and in the meantime, here’s a look at what people are saying about the “Children of Blood and Bone” cast so far!

