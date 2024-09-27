Idris Elba Takes on Okonkwo in “Things Fall Apart” Adaptation, with David Oyelowo as Executive Producer

British actor Idris Elba is set to lead the upcoming television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, “Things Fall Apart,” with production under the A24 studio. Idris will not only star as Okonkwo, the novel’s iconic protagonist, but also serve as an executive producer.

While the writing team is yet to be confirmed, according to Variety, the adaptation brings together a powerhouse team, with David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka joining Idris Elba as executive producers under their Yoruba Saxon banner, alongside Gina Carter from the newly launched 22Summers production company with Idris Elba.

“Things Fall Apart,” a cornerstone of African literature, tells the gripping story of Okonkwo, a proud and powerful leader who faces an existential crisis as British colonisers upend the world he once knew. As his determination to cling to tradition and power intensifies, his journey becomes one of tragedy, exploring themes of change, resilience, and the painful clash between old and new worlds.

First published in 1958, “Things Fall Apart” has been translated into over 60 languages and is widely considered one of the greatest novels ever written. The novel has won numerous awards, including the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize. It is the first book in Chinua Achebe’s African Trilogy, followed by “No Longer at Ease” and “Arrow of God.”

The story has previously been adapted for both film and television, with Pete Edochie portraying Okonkwo in a miniseries.