It’s Going to Happen”: Idris Elba Announces Plans to Relocate to Africa & Build Film Studios

British actor Idris Elba has revealed his plans to relocate to the African continent, aiming to strengthen Africa’s film industry and amplify African stories on the global stage.

In an interview with the BBC, the actor, born to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father, shared his excitement about his future move and his ongoing efforts to contribute to the African film scene. “I would certainly consider settling down here—actually, not even consider; it’s going to happen,” Idris declared.

Idris was in Ghana attending the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, where he highlighted the importance of Africans controlling their own narratives. He has already set the wheels in motion by establishing two film studios—one in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and the other in Accra, Ghana.

Reflecting on his desire to live across multiple African cities, Idris shared, “I’m going to live in Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar. I want to go where stories are being told—that’s crucial.”

The 52-year-old actor, whose passion for elevating African cinema runs deep, also took a stand against the stereotypical portrayals of Africa in global media, where the continent is often depicted through a lens of trauma, war, and colonialism. “When you come to Africa, you realise that it’s not true. It’s really important that we own those stories of our traditions, our culture, and the uniqueness of our languages.”