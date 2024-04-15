Connect with us

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" Enters Post-Production | See BTS Photos

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Who's Who in "Red Circle"? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

Dust To Dreams,” a short film by producer Mo Abudu and director Idris Elba, is getting ready for post-production. A collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), “Dust To Dreams” follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.

It features Nollywood stars including Nse Ikpe-EtimEku EdeworAtlanta Bridget Johnson, former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde, and British singer, Seal.

Mo Abudu and Nse Ikpe Etim have both shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the production on social media, see them below:

 

