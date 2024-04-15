Mo Abudu & Idris Elba’s Short Film “Dust To Dreams” Enters Post-Production | See BTS Photos

“Dust To Dreams,” a short film by producer Mo Abudu and director Idris Elba, is getting ready for post-production. A collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), “Dust To Dreams” follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.

It features Nollywood stars including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde, and British singer, Seal.

Mo Abudu and Nse Ikpe Etim have both shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the production on social media, see them below: