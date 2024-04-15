Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s Netflix Series “Postcards” starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Film director and producer Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has a new series in the works, “Postcards,” set to debut on Netflix on May 3rd. The series follows the stories of four individuals, each navigating a spectrum of emotions from joy to heartbreak.

Filmed across India and Nigeria, “Postcards” features a cross-cultural cast of stars including Sola Sobowale, RichardMofe Damijo, Nancy Isime, Rajniesh Duggall, Tobi Bakre, and Rahama Sadau

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who also produced the hit film “Namaste Wahala,” expresses her excitement: “After the exciting success of ‘Namaste Wahala’ super excited for you guys to see Nigeria and India come together again but this time with a whole different flavour.”

“Postcards” will premiere in over one hundred and ninety countries next month.

See the trailer and some of the behind-the-scenes moments from the movie production:

