Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration “Namaste Wahala” is Coming to You as a Netflix Original

Netflix is adding yet another groundbreaking movie to its lineup this year when it welcomes “Namaste Wahala” to the platform.

The Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration will be coming to Netflix as an original. According to the executive producer and director, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the forthcoming film which has been acquired by Netflix as an original, will premiere on February 14, Valentines’ day.

Talking about how deeply she cherishes and respects the Nigerian and Indian culture, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja stated, “I am very excited about my movie Namaste Wahala going to the whole world through Netflix. The movie showcases the beauty of Nigeria and the wealth of talent in Nollywood. It was amazing to see how beautifully two cultures which I hold very close to my heart came together in this fusion movie. I can’t wait for all of you to watch it”.

We shared the exclusive scoop with you in February 2020 with the official poster and BTS photos. The movie was originally set to premiere in cinemas on April 24, 2020, but got postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. It stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Osas Ighodaro, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay and lots more.

The sound tracks were beautifully produced by M.I. Abaga and DJ Suketu.