Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala" is Coming to You as a Netflix Original

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming "The Milkmaid"

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Patoranking & Yemi Alade are Cooking Up Something 😍

Movies & TV Scoop

6 Nigerian Presenters Share How Larry King Helped Shape Their Career Choices & Style

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 7 (The Meeting) of Basketmouth‘s Comedy Web Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Nollywood Classic “Missing Angel” starring Stella Damasus & Desmond Elliot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Teaser for "Ponzi" starring Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka & Mawuli Gavor

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Trouble in Paradise? Watch Episode 5 (Husband Snatcher) of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Chiwetalu Agu... Watch the Official Trailer for James Abinibi’s “The Cleanser”

Movies & TV Scoop

Lady Whistledown says "Bridgerton" is Returning for a Second Season on Netflix!

Movies & TV

Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration “Namaste Wahala” is Coming to You as a Netflix Original

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Netflix is adding yet another groundbreaking movie to its lineup this year when it welcomes “Namaste Wahala” to the platform.

The Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration will be coming to Netflix as an original. According to the executive producer and director, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the forthcoming film which has been acquired by Netflix as an original, will premiere on February 14, Valentines’ day.

Talking about how deeply she cherishes and respects the Nigerian and Indian culture, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja stated, “I am very excited about my movie Namaste Wahala going to the whole world through Netflix. The movie showcases the beauty of Nigeria and the wealth of talent in Nollywood. It was amazing to see how beautifully two cultures which I hold very close to my heart came together in this fusion movie. I can’t wait for all of you to watch it”.

We shared the exclusive scoop with you in February 2020 with the official poster and BTS photos. The movie was originally set to premiere in cinemas on April 24, 2020, but got postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. It stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Osas Ighodaro, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay and lots more.

The sound tracks were beautifully produced by M.I. Abaga and DJ Suketu.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State
Advertisement
css.php