Patoranking & Yemi Alade are Cooking Up Something 😍

It looks like Yemi Alade and Patoranking are working on something fun for their legion of fans.

In a series of photos shared exclusively with BellaNaija, the music stars are seen dressed in traditional attire, while they both walk down the aisle, which makes us super curious about what their looks say about the music.

While they remain mum about what exactly they are working on, judging by the photos, fans will definitely love to know what they should expect-a music video from Yemi Alade or Patoraking. What do you think?

Check on it!