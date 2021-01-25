Connect with us

BN TV Music

From New Music "The Don" to Forthcoming EP "Something Else", Mr Eazi has some Major Announcements

BN TV

This Spicy Coconut Curry Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

BN TV Nollywood

Now you can Watch Mercy Aigbe's Surprise Birthday Party on BN TV

BN TV

M.I. Abaga is all about Creativity on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Bankulli & Not3s' “Foreign” Video with Tolani Baj

BN TV Music

Weird MC talks Taking a Break from Music & her Return on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Delicious Baked Egg Recipe from Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 7 (The Meeting) of Basketmouth‘s Comedy Web Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah shares her Recipe for Making the Perfect Nigerian Vegetable Stew

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Nollywood Classic “Missing Angel” starring Stella Damasus & Desmond Elliot

BN TV

From New Music “The Don” to Forthcoming EP “Something Else”, Mr Eazi has some Major Announcements

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Three years after putting out his last project “Life Is Eazi Vol.2“, Mr Eazi who has been spending time building his business and mentoring young artists in his emPawa Africa incubator program is finally ready to put out another project titled “Life Is Eazi Vol. 3“. Although he isn’t sure when the project will be served, the singer is set to begin recording the project this year.

Mr Eazi will also kick off the year with a new single “The Don” produced by Killertunes and E Kelly, off his forthcoming EP “Something Else“, on Friday 29th of January.

Watch the announcement video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming “The Milkmaid”

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person
Advertisement
css.php