M.I. Abaga is all about Creativity on this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with M.I Abaga award-winning rapper and President, Chocolate City Music Industry in this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“.

Jude Abaga, better known by his stage name M.I Abaga, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist, executive and record producer.

Growing up listening to global music veterans like Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, Sarah Maclachlan, Pablo Neruda, Jay-Z and DMX helped in shaping the musician’s career. He would later go on to gather critical acclaim by winning the Best Hip Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards and was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards 2010.

He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song “Crowd Mentality” became popular in his hometown of Jos. His critically acclaimed debut studio album, “Talk About It“, was released on 11 December 2008. The LP was succeeded by “M.I 2” (2010). Four years after that, he released his third studio album titled “The Chairman“. When his record label chief stepped down as CEO, Jude was tapped to be the next CEO of the record label.

As at the time of this recording Jude Abaga was the CEO at Chocolate City Music.

Watch part 1 below:



Watch part 2 below: