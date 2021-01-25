Go Behind the Scenes of Bankulli & Not3s’ “Foreign” Video with Tolani Baj

Reality star, content creator and BBNaija 2020 ex-housemate Tolani Baj starred in Bankulli and Not3s‘ music video for their new song “Foreign” and she captured some interesting BTS moments from the video shot. TBaj has shared these lovely moments in her latest vlog and you’ll love to see how creating the Visionary Pictures dirVisionary Picturesected visuals went down.

Hello darlings, VLOG TIME I documented the behind the scenes of the new music I am in.

Watch the vlog below: