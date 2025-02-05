Beyoncé’s Grammys Photo Dump with Blue Ivy & Jay Z Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Is the Grammys over yet? Not really. It might take a few more weeks before we fully soak in all the looks, moments, and incredible highlights from music’s biggest night. And even then, we’ll keep revisiting the event until we’ve had our fill.

Today, what’s on the menu? The Grammy night photos that Beyoncé just shared on Instagram have us completely hooked.

One of the most-talked-about moments of the night was Beyoncé’s reaction to winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Pure shock, pure joy, and a historic win that had everyone talking.

Now, onto the photos. Beyoncé is seen celebrating with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. In some shots, she holds her Grammy award, beaming with happiness. Her look for the night was a gold and silver embellished gown with a fitted bodice and plunging neckline. She paired the look with long, elegant gloves that extended past her elbows, adding to the regal feel. Her blonde hair was styled sleek and straightk.

And can we talk about how grown Blue Ivy is? Standing nearly the same height as her parents, she looked radiant in a deep blue strapless gown that flowed effortlessly to the floor. Jay-Z, as always, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

The photos capture not just a family moment but a trio in the music industry. A legendary night, a legendary win, and a series of photos we’ll be obsessing over for a while.

See more photos below