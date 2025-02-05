Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Beyoncé's Grammys Photo Dump with Blue Ivy & Jay Z Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Style

Doechii’s Deconstructed Power Suit at the Grammys Will Have Us Talking for a Long Time

Style

From Yemi Alade’s Regal Glam to Lojay’s Classic Look – Grammy Fashion Moments We Can’t Forget

Beauty Style

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Style

Temi Otedola Stuns in a 500-Hour Embellished Masterpiece by Lisa Folawiyo Studio | See Photos

Scoop Style

Did Yemi Alade Just Bring African Royalty to the Grammys? Absolutely

Style

Rema’s Grammy Look Was So Good, Vogue Named Him One of the Best Dressed

Beauty Style

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Music Style

Big Smoke, Big Drip: 5 Times Skepta Served Up Major Fashion Goals

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Style

Beyoncé’s Grammys Photo Dump with Blue Ivy & Jay Z Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Beyoncé shares intimate family photos from her historic Grammys night, celebrating her Best Country Album win with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The photos capture the family’s joy and showcase Beyoncé’s stunning gold and silver gown
Avatar photo

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Is the Grammys over yet? Not really. It might take a few more weeks before we fully soak in all the looks, moments, and incredible highlights from music’s biggest night. And even then, we’ll keep revisiting the event until we’ve had our fill.

Today, what’s on the menu? The Grammy night photos that Beyoncé just shared on Instagram have us completely hooked.

One of the most-talked-about moments of the night was Beyoncé’s reaction to winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Pure shock, pure joy, and a historic win that had everyone talking.

Now, onto the photos. Beyoncé is seen celebrating with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. In some shots, she holds her Grammy award, beaming with happiness. Her look for the night was a gold and silver embellished gown with a fitted bodice and plunging neckline. She paired the look with long, elegant gloves that extended past her elbows, adding to the regal feel. Her blonde hair was styled sleek and straightk.

And can we talk about how grown Blue Ivy is? Standing nearly the same height as her parents, she looked radiant in a deep blue strapless gown that flowed effortlessly to the floor. Jay-Z, as always, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

The photos capture not just a family moment but a trio in the music industry. A legendary night, a legendary win, and a series of photos we’ll be obsessing over for a while.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php