Now you can Watch Mercy Aigbe’s Surprise Birthday Party on BN TV

It was Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe‘s birthday on January 1st and her friends threw a surprise birthday party for her. Also present at the event was actress Olayode Juliana who documented the celebration and has now shared the vlog on YouTube. Juliana says,

It was so good to surprise Aunty Mercy, I did not think she would cry…..

Some of the lessons I learnt from this get together is to be kind to everyone, do not be intimidated by the success of others and the sky is wide enough for everyone to fly.