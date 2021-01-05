Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Aigbe's Birthday Party was a Vibe and these Photos are Proof

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Recovery Process of a Teenage Rape Survivor in Tunde Kelani's Short Film "To Live Again"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with Nollywood Classics! Watch Zack Orji, Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu in "Glamour Girls"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's the Start of Something New on Episode 3 “The Men’s Club” Holiday Special

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

“Fix Us“, "Heroes of Africa" & Temi Otedola win at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards | See the Full Winners List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode Two (Packaging) of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Can Mayowa make Leye see what he's missing? Find Out on Episode 3 of “Game On”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ini Dima-Okojie shares her Long Battle with Fibroid, Recent Surgery & her Journey to Healing

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet Reki & Mudi on the First Episode of "Grow Up or Nuts"

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nancy Isime Learns that Love is Hard Work in "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe’s Birthday Party was a Vibe and these Photos are Proof

BellaNaija.com

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe turned 43 on New Year’s days and she celebrated her birthday with close friends.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos from the event and expressed her gratitude to everyone who took time out to wish her well and those who spent the day celebrating with her.

From these photos, we can tell that the celebration was a vibe and she had so much fun.

Birthday Girl

Gifts

Guests

Photo Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self
Advertisement
css.php