Connect with us

Music Scoop

5 Reasons We're Excited for Rema's Debut Album

Music

Watch Johnny Drille's First-Ever Live Performance of "Mystery Girl"

Music

New Video: Tope Alabi - Jesu Femi

Music

New Video: Judikay - Jesus Is Coming

Music

Lady Donli Performs an Acoustic Version of her Latest Song "Rockstar Parole"

Music

New Video: Fatai William - Okay Okay

BN TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Johnny Drille’s Virtual Edition of "Johnny's Room Live"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

Music Scoop

Wizkid’s "Made In Lagos" Album makes British Vogue’s "12 Best Albums Of 2020"

Music

New Music + Video: Joey B feat. Sarkodie - Cold

Music

5 Reasons We’re Excited for Rema’s Debut Album

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Good news! Afrobeats singer Rema has announced that he will be serving up his debut album soon. He announced the news via a tweet that read, “Album, yes”.

He recently performed at the FIFA 21 world premiere and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It’s a known fact that every track by Rema is always a smashing hit, and it’s no surprise that he’s been nominated for several awards like the MTV EMA, MTV MAMA, Headies, and making it to Barack Obama‘s playlist.

With all of his wins, he’s coming back with new tracks that are sure to remind us all why we fell in love with him in the first place. Check out 5 reasons why we can’t wait for his upcoming album.

Photo Credit: @heisrema

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self
Advertisement
css.php