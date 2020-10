The ‘Volta’ soundtrack for FIFA 21 World Premiere featured Rema in “Beamer (Bad Boys)“.

The super talented artist lit up the live stage with a freestyle, performances of his tracks “Alien” and “American Love“. Rema also did an Amapiano mash performance of “Dumebi” and “Ginger Me“, before he went on to perform “Beamer“. So mind-blowing!

Watch the performance below: