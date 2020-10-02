BN TV
You’ll Love Tuke Morgan’s Instrumental Rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem
Nothing like a photo shoot along with the Nigerian national anthem to celebrate Independence Day. Nigeria turned 60 and Nigerians all over the world are celebrating in their various ways.
Tuke Morgan celebrated with an instrumental rendition of the National anthem and it’s so soothing to the ears.
Hum along as this video of Tuke Morgan and her family’s photoshoot puts a smile on your face.
Watch the video below: