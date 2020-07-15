Connect with us

You Need to See Rema's Performance of "Iron Man" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Tani Adewumi isn't Giving Up on Becoming the Youngest Chess Grandmaster

Meghan Markle has a Powerful Message for Young Women Everywhere

Abimbola Craig's tips on "First Date Dos & Don’ts"

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

The Only Basil Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe You Need | The Kitchen Muse

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s very own Rema graced the screens of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Rema had initially announced he would appear on the American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast on ABC. On the show, Mavin’s wonder boy performed his 2019 hit track, “Iron Man“.

And the Apple Music “Up Next” artist came, saw, and delivered.

This comes a year after Burna Boy starred on the show, where he performed some tracks off his “African Giant” album.

Watch Rema’s performance:

