See the Full List of 2021 #MTVMAMA Nominees including Tems, Omah Lay and Rema!

BellaNaija.com

Published

53 mins ago

 on

MTV Base is bringing back its spectacular awards show and music celebration, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) which will take place in Kampala, Uganda on February 20, 2021. Nominations for 2021 edition are officially in and some of your favourite entertainers scored big.

Africa’s coolest stage will once again come alive with the best talent across Africa and your faves will be nominated once again.

First-timers, including Tems, Koffee, Fireboy DML, while previous winners such as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Stanley Enow returned to the nominee’s list yet again.

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 will broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130). The show will also be aired on MTV channels across multiple continents as a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage feature.

Needless to say, there’s plenty to celebrate. Scroll through for a look at some of the highlights from this year’s list of nominees and how many nominations they each earned.

Congratulations to the 2021 #MTVMAMA nominees!

Best Hip Hop

Khaligraph Jones
Kwesi Arthur
Nasty C
NGA
OMG
Suspect 95

Breakthrough Act

Elaine
Tems
Omah Lay
Zuchu
John Blaq
Sha Sha
Focalistic

Best Female

Simi
Sheebah
Sho Madjozi
Busiswa
Yemi Alade
Soraia Ramos
Tiwa Savage

Best Group

Blaq Diamond
Sauti Sol
Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa
Calema
Ethic
Rostam

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana

“Alone Together” Best Lockdown Performance 

Diamond Platnumz
Black Motion
Singuila
AKA
Yemi Alade
Niniola and Busiswa

Best Lusophone

Calema
Preto Show
Anna Joyce
Mr Bow
Nelson Freitas
Soraia Ramos

Best Male

Burna Boy
Fireboy DML
Harmonize
Innoss’B
Kaza De Small
Master KG
Rema

Best Francophone

Innoss’B
Suspect 95
Dip Doundou Guiss
Stanley Enow
Fally Ipupa

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy
Calema
Diamond Platnumz
Master KG
Davido
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid

BellaNaija.com

