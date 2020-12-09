See the Full List of 2021 #MTVMAMA Nominees including Tems, Omah Lay and Rema!

MTV Base is bringing back its spectacular awards show and music celebration, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) which will take place in Kampala, Uganda on February 20, 2021. Nominations for 2021 edition are officially in and some of your favourite entertainers scored big.

Africa’s coolest stage will once again come alive with the best talent across Africa and your faves will be nominated once again.

First-timers, including Tems, Koffee, Fireboy DML, while previous winners such as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Stanley Enow returned to the nominee’s list yet again.

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 will broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130). The show will also be aired on MTV channels across multiple continents as a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage feature.

Needless to say, there’s plenty to celebrate. Scroll through for a look at some of the highlights from this year’s list of nominees and how many nominations they each earned.

Congratulations to the 2021 #MTVMAMA nominees!

Best Hip Hop

Khaligraph Jones

Kwesi Arthur

Nasty C

NGA

OMG

Suspect 95

Breakthrough Act

Elaine

Tems

Omah Lay

Zuchu

John Blaq

Sha Sha

Focalistic

Best Female

Simi

Sheebah

Sho Madjozi

Busiswa

Yemi Alade

Soraia Ramos

Tiwa Savage

Best Group

Blaq Diamond

Sauti Sol

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

Calema

Ethic

Rostam

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

“Alone Together” Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz

Black Motion

Singuila

AKA

Yemi Alade

Niniola and Busiswa

Best Lusophone

Calema

Preto Show

Anna Joyce

Mr Bow

Nelson Freitas

Soraia Ramos

Best Male

Burna Boy

Fireboy DML

Harmonize

Innoss’B

Kaza De Small

Master KG

Rema

Best Francophone

Innoss’B

Suspect 95

Dip Doundou Guiss

Stanley Enow

Fally Ipupa

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Calema

Diamond Platnumz

Master KG

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid