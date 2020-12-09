Events
Wizkid & Burna Boy score 2020 #MOBOAwards + Check Out Tiwa Savage & Davido’s Thrilling Performance
Burna Boy emerged winner the “Best International Act” at the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, having captivated the local and global audience with his signature sound and undeniable charisma.
Wizkid also clinched the “Best African Act” category beating the likes of Shatta Wale, Rema, Davido, Burna Boy among others, to score the award.
The live event celebrated the best and brightest talent in the UK’s thriving Black music scene, alongside more established UK and international names and was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz. The event featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, Davido, Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G & Kojey Radical.
See the winners list
Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket
Best male act: Headie One
Best female act: Mahalia
Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)
Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch
Video of the year: NSG – Lupita
Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia
Best hip-hop act: Nines
Best grime act (public vote): JME
Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy
Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story
Best media personality: Chunkz
Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Best African act: Wizkid
Best reggae act: Buju Banton
Best gospel act: CalledOut Music
Best jazz act: Ego Ella May
Best producer: Jae5
Inspiration award: Steve McQueen
Watch their Tiwa Savage’s performance at (39:19) and Davido’s performance at (1:16:18)
Highlights from the red carpet:
