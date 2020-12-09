Wizkid & Burna Boy score 2020 #MOBOAwards + Check Out Tiwa Savage & Davido’s Thrilling Performance

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Burna Boy emerged winner the “Best International Act” at the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, having captivated the local and global audience with his signature sound and undeniable charisma.

Wizkid also clinched the “Best African Act” category beating the likes of Shatta Wale, Rema, Davido, Burna Boy among others, to score the award.

The live event celebrated the best and brightest talent in the UK’s thriving Black music scene, alongside more established UK and international names and was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz. The event featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, Davido, Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G & Kojey Radical. 

See the winners list

Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Best male act: Headie One

Best female act: Mahalia

Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch

Video of the year: NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia

Best hip-hop act: Nines

Best grime act (public vote): JME

Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality: Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Best African act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Buju Banton

Best gospel act: CalledOut Music

Best jazz act: Ego Ella May

Best producer: Jae5

Inspiration award: Steve McQueen

Watch their Tiwa Savage’s performance at (39:19) and Davido’s performance at (1:16:18)

Highlights from the red carpet:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards)

