Davido’s “Fem”, Who is Aisha Yesufu?, Coronavirus – Here are Nigerians’ Top Google Searches for 2020
Google has announced the results of its “2020 Year in Search“, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.
So much has happened in 2020 that it’s almost impossible to believe they all happened in one year. As one might expect, ‘Coronavirus,’ ‘Joe Biden,’ and ‘US Election’ led the way.
Joe Biden leads the list as the most searched persons over Rema, while Davido‘s hit single “Fem” made the list as the top trending songs searched by Nigerians in 2020.
Pornstar martini recipe was the most searched recipe, ranking over other recipes like Chocolate cake, Oha soup recipe and Egusi soup among others, while ‘Who is the new President of America?’ was the most asked question.
Top 10 Trending Searches
Coronavirus
US election
Joe Biden
ASUU
Zoom Live
Dangote
Rema
Naira Marley
Rahama Sadua
Hushpuppi
Top Trending Questions
Who is the new President of America?
When is school resuming in Nigeria?
How to make hand sanitizer
Who is George Floyd?
How to make a face mask?
Who is Joe Biden?
Who is Laycon?
How to make a cake
Who is Aisha Yesufu?
How to make bread
Top Trending People
Joe Biden
Rema
Naira Marley
Rahama Sadau
Hushpuppi
Laycon
Kamala Harris
Omah Lay
Maryam Sanda
Kai Havertz
Top Trending Recipes
Pornstar martini recipe
Puff puff recipe
Pancake recipe
Red velvet cake recipe
Meat pie recipe
Chin chin recipe
Bread recipe
Chocolate cake recipe
Oha soup recipe
Egusi soup recipe
Top Trending Movies/TV Shows
Money Heist
Big Brother Naija
Miracle in Cell no 7
Ultimate Love
Mulan
The Old Guard
365 Days
Citation
Danger Force
Extraction
Top Trending Songs
Davido – Fem
Simi – Duduke
XXXTentacion – Bad
Mayorkun ft Davido – Betty Butter
Rema- Ginger me
Rema – Woman
Burna Boy – Wonderful
Patoranking – Abule
Naira Marley – Tesumole
Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground
Top Trending Actors
Rahama Sadau
Eniola Badmus
Erica Nlewedim
Funke Akindele
Olu Jacobs
Nengi Hampson
Desmond Elliot
Tom Hanks
Temi Otedola
Sydney Talker
Top Trending Lyrics
Xxxtentacion “Bad Vibes Forever” Lyrics
“Duduke” Lyrics
“Fem” Lyrics
“Zoom” Lyrics
“Wap” Lyrics
“Holy Ground” Lyrics
“Betty Butter” Lyrics
“Nobody” Lyrics
“Sweet in the Middle” Lyrics
“Omah Lay” Bad Influencer Lyrics
Top Trending Sportspeople
Kai Havertz
Bruno Fernandez
Timo Werner
Edouward Mendy
Thiago Silva
Ander Herrera
Edison Cavani
Alex Telles
Gabriel Magalhaes
Odion Ighalo
Top Trending Passings
Kobe Bryant
Abba Kyari
Chadwick Boseman
George Floyd
Abiola Ajimobi
Majek Fashek
Ibidun Ighodalo
King Von
Jerry Rawlings
Naya Rivera