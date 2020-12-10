Davido’s “Fem”, Who is Aisha Yesufu?, Coronavirus – Here are Nigerians’ Top Google Searches for 2020

Google has announced the results of its “2020 Year in Search“, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

So much has happened in 2020 that it’s almost impossible to believe they all happened in one year. As one might expect, ‘Coronavirus,’ ‘Joe Biden,’ and ‘US Election’ led the way.

Joe Biden leads the list as the most searched persons over Rema, while Davido‘s hit single “Fem” made the list as the top trending songs searched by Nigerians in 2020.

Pornstar martini recipe was the most searched recipe, ranking over other recipes like Chocolate cake, Oha soup recipe and Egusi soup among others, while ‘Who is the new President of America?’ was the most asked question.

Top 10 Trending Searches

Coronavirus

US election

Joe Biden

ASUU

Zoom Live

Dangote

Rema

Naira Marley

Rahama Sadua

Hushpuppi

Top Trending Questions

Who is the new President of America?

When is school resuming in Nigeria?

How to make hand sanitizer

Who is George Floyd?

How to make a face mask?

Who is Joe Biden?

Who is Laycon?

How to make a cake

Who is Aisha Yesufu?

How to make bread

Top Trending People

Joe Biden

Rema

Naira Marley

Rahama Sadau

Hushpuppi

Laycon

Kamala Harris

Omah Lay

Maryam Sanda

Kai Havertz

Top Trending Recipes

Pornstar martini recipe

Puff puff recipe

Pancake recipe

Red velvet cake recipe

Meat pie recipe

Chin chin recipe

Bread recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Oha soup recipe

Egusi soup recipe

Top Trending Movies/TV Shows

Money Heist

Big Brother Naija

Miracle in Cell no 7

Ultimate Love

Mulan

The Old Guard

365 Days

Citation

Danger Force

Extraction

Top Trending Songs

Davido – Fem

Simi – Duduke

XXXTentacion – Bad

Mayorkun ft Davido – Betty Butter

Rema- Ginger me

Rema – Woman

Burna Boy – Wonderful

Patoranking – Abule

Naira Marley – Tesumole

Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground

Top Trending Actors

Rahama Sadau

Eniola Badmus

Erica Nlewedim

Funke Akindele

Olu Jacobs

Nengi Hampson

Desmond Elliot

Tom Hanks

Temi Otedola

Sydney Talker

Top Trending Lyrics

Xxxtentacion “Bad Vibes Forever” Lyrics

“Duduke” Lyrics

“Fem” Lyrics

“Zoom” Lyrics

“Wap” Lyrics

“Holy Ground” Lyrics

“Betty Butter” Lyrics

“Nobody” Lyrics

“Sweet in the Middle” Lyrics

“Omah Lay” Bad Influencer Lyrics

Top Trending Sportspeople

Kai Havertz

Bruno Fernandez

Timo Werner

Edouward Mendy

Thiago Silva

Ander Herrera

Edison Cavani

Alex Telles

Gabriel Magalhaes

Odion Ighalo

Top Trending Passings

Kobe Bryant

Abba Kyari

Chadwick Boseman

George Floyd

Abiola Ajimobi

Majek Fashek

Ibidun Ighodalo

King Von

Jerry Rawlings

Naya Rivera