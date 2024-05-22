Tekno Forges Strategic Partnership With Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa

Tekno and emPawa Africa announce an exciting new partnership. The renowned Nigerian artist and producer, Tekno, has officially signed a groundbreaking deal with emPawa Africa, the brainchild of musical artist Mr Eazi.

Through this collaboration, Cartel Music, owned by Tekno, will release new music via emPawa Africa. In addition, Tekno plans to invest as a shareholder in emPawa Africa during the company’s next capital call round. He joins Grammy-winning music producer Michaël Brun among those who have invested in the innovative, African-owned label services company founded by Mr Eazi in 2018.

emPawa Africa has been one of the key players in discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the African continent, building a launchpad for these artists to shine on the global stage. They have worked with a diverse range of artists, including Joeboy, Major League DJz, Fave, King Promise, Minz, and DJ Neptune, among others.

Mr Eazi announced his company’s new feat via a brief statement on Twitter.

With this deal with Tekno and Cartel Music, we are ushering in a new phase of emPawa, says Mr Eazi. This phase will see us partnering with African artists at different stages of their careers who want to maintain financial and creative freedom, yet move from talent for hire to equity participation. It’s a first-of-its-kind deal for afrobeats.

Also excited about the news, Tekno added

This alliance with Empawa will provide an avenue to be a game-changer for the African music industry and a beacon of opportunity for artists.

Tekno’s expertise in singing, songwriting, and production makes this collaboration a promising partnership. His ability to nurture budding talents aligns perfectly with emPawa Africa’s ethos, promising an infusion of fresh perspectives and value. His new single will be released on Friday, May 24.

