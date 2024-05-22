The Power of Innovation and Community: InDrive Unveils her Inner Drive Documentary

The InDrive documentary, an inspiring cinematic project showcased in two major screening events this May, highlighted the transformative power of technology and entrepreneurship in emerging markets. It explored how inDrive, one of the global mobility and urban services platforms, impacts communities by offering accessible, affordable, and fair services.

Following a private premiere at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, on May 1st, 2024, where members of the media, social media influencers and key regulatory and government stakeholders from various sectors gathered to enjoy and discuss the documentary’s themes, the brand held a public screening at Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja City Mall, on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.

The public screening drew a diverse audience eager to experience the documentary. The event started with fun activities, including a “spin the wheel” game where exciting gifts were won. Registration began at the entrance, with guests receiving tickets and exchanging them for cocktails and small chops, setting a convivial tone for the evening. After socialising, guests grabbed their popcorn and drinks and proceeded to the cinema hall.

The in-hall screening began with an introduction to the documentary by Catherine Akindele, Driver Acquisition Manager for inDrive Nigeria. According to Akindele,

The documentary details inDrive’s journey from inception in one of the world’s coldest cities to its global expansion, highlighting our commitment to providing fair and accessible services. She emphasised that; It’s about showcasing the impact of inDrive’s innovative approach on communities worldwide and the audience resonated deeply with these powerful stories.

The event also featured participation from Beginit students who actively engaged, adding a youthful and enthusiastic presence to the evening. Beginit is a socio-educational project launched by inDrive in 2012. The program aims to identify and guide talented children from orphanages, boarding schools, and rural schools in future careers in new technologies.

Obadiah Ikoh, one of the top-performing alumni of the Beginit initiative, is featured in the documentary, adding a personal touch to the narrative. His story exemplifies the program’s impact and the transformative power of education and technology in changing lives.

The event concluded with the announcement of the prize winner, Iregume Agboju, who went home with an iPhone 12 Pro Max, adding an exciting end to the evening, leaving everybody left inspired and deeply understood in inDrive’s mission and achievements.

To watch the documentary, visit the website or click here to watch on YouTube.

Sponsored Content