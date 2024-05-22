Jameson Distillery takes her Whiskey Lovers on an Unforgettable Journey in Abuja!

The Jameson Distillery On Tour is set to #WidenTheCircle even further as it prepares to take whiskey lovers on a exhilarating journey of pure excitement and immersive experiences that only the iconic Jameson Irish Whiskey can offer.

This exciting 3-day celebration will be held at Doxa Park, Abuja, from Friday, 24th to Sunday, 26th of May, 2024, with a promise to infuse Abuja with a touch of Irish charm and the smooth taste of triple distilled Irish whiskey, setting the stage for the celebration of the spirit of Jameson in a truly unforgettable manner.

Led by passionate Jameson Brand Ambassadors who embody the spirited personality of Jameson, this three-day event offers attendees a plethora of engaging events, and activities sure to delight whiskey lovers and casual enthusiasts and immerse them in the true essence of Jameson and its rich heritage. What an exciting experience.

Throughout the event, guests will gain insights into the meticulous production process that sets Jameson apart – from the carefully selected grains to the art of distilling, maturing and of course tasting! Attendees will embark on a journey through the heart and soul of Jameson Irish Whiskey, gaining a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into every bottle.

The Jameson Distillery On Tour doesn’t stop at education; it extends to indulgence as well. Attendees can look forward to a delightful selection of Jameson cocktails, gourmet junk food, amazing artist performances, several games and limited-edition merch/collectibles.

Jameson is partnering with resident Abuja platforms; OfTheBuj, Abuja Eats, and Guava Island, each carefully selected to make the Jameson Distillery On Tour atmosphere a truly wholesome hotspot for residents of Abuja. #JDOTAbuja will have experiences for everyone, creating an atmosphere truly reflecting the spirit of Jameson.

To attend this amazing event, all you have to do is go to the Jameson Nigeria website and register or click the link in bio on @JamesonNgr on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Join the Jameson Distillery On Tour, drink responsibly, and celebrate in style!

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, one of the global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Middleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

