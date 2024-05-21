Connect with us

NikeBalogun's Fusion of Tradition and Modern Style at AMVCA 2024

The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award marked another milestone in celebrating excellence in television and film across Africa. The tenth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Nigeria on May 10th, 2024, featured a showcase of Nigerian fashion.

NikeBalogun, a fashion designer, created an exquisite dress worn by an up-and-coming actor and content creator, Opeyemi Akindele. The dress combined traditional African elements with modern design aesthetics, featuring Ankara fabric and mesh material. The dress’s standout feature was the auto-gele headpiece, crafted from Damask fabric.

This bespoke accessory complemented the overall look and highlighted NikeBalogun’s attention to detail. The AMVCA provides a platform for Nigerian designers like NikeBalogun to showcase their talent and creativity, promoting Nigerian fashion on a prestigious stage.

To learn more about NikeBalogun, check out her page.

