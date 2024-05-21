Connect with us

Events

Legend Twist Adds a Flavorful Spark to the 10th AMVCAs

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Legend Twist, the flavoured stout brand and a line extension of Legend Extra Stout added a delicious twist to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at Eko Hotel and Suites on May 11th, 2024.

The event was a celebration of creativity and excellence in the African movie industry.

Attendees at the AMVCAs had the opportunity to taste three different flavours of Legend Twist, which was launched earlier in the year, and the response was quite positive. Guests commented on the taste and refreshing offering of the drink.

“I was quite amazed by the taste of the drink. The pineapple flavour was really nice and refreshing. It’s definitely a drink I’ll be enjoying again,” said one of the attendees.

The excitement continued into the after-party, where guests had a great time mingling, dancing, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. The night was a perfect blend of glamour, entertainment, and, of course, delicious drinks from Legend Twist.

As the celebrations came to a close, attendees left with unforgettable memories of a night filled with flavour and fun brought by Legend Twist.

Follow @legendnigeria on social media to know where the twist is coming next.

Sponsored Content

