The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration We've All Been Waiting for is Here! Check out the Star-Studded "Namaste Wahala"

The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration We’ve All Been Waiting for is Here! Check out the Star-Studded “Namaste Wahala”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s not out of place to say that many Nigerians have seen at least one Bollywood movie in their lifetime, and that is because Indian movies are popular on the African continent.

Most of us can recall movie titles like the “Burning Train“, “Mard“, “Nargin“, “Kuchi Kuchi Hota hai“. We can even reel off the names of Bollywood super stars like the Bachaans, Sharukhan, Dhramenda and so on. Although the number of Indians who watch Nollywood movies are quite small, that is about to change because a major Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration is coming to the cinemas this April

Photographer Yagazie Emezi first shared the gist on her Twitter, and it looks to be a real thing!

The movie titled “Namaste Wahala” is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. Produced by Indian filmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the movie stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay, MI Abaga and lots more.

“Namaste Wahala” is coming to the cinemas in April 24th.

Photo Credit: @hamishadaryaniahuja

