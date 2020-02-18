Watch the Teaser for “Mama Drama” Starring Osas Ighodaro, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo Salami

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Mama Drama” is coming to the cinemas from March 20, 2020, and it promises to be full of drama and laughter.

The movie features different dramas from an owambe versus Eze Indi Igbo mother-in-laws, besties turned worsties, who now have to fight over one child and who should have the final say?.

The cast of the movie includes Osas Ighodaro, Kehainde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo Salami, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Olive Emodi, Rekiya Atta.

Watch the teaser below: