Watch the Teaser for "Mama Drama" Starring Osas Ighodaro, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo Salami

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration We've All Been Waiting for is Here! Check out the Star-Studded "Namaste Wahala"

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Marcy Dolapo Oni is sparking a necessary Conversation with Short Film "Omo Wa" & This Is How the Premiere Went

First Look at Kayode Kasum's "This Lady Called Life" starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Jemima Osunde

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Nollywood Turned Up for the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu's Daughter

Princess, Mother, Actor! Dolapo Oni is All of These in this Special issue of TW Magazine

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Mama Drama” is coming to the cinemas from March 20, 2020, and it promises to be full of drama and laughter.

The movie features different dramas from an owambe versus Eze Indi Igbo mother-in-laws, besties turned worsties, who now have to fight over one child and who should have the final say?.

The cast of the movie includes Osas Ighodaro, Kehainde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo Salami, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Olive Emodi, Rekiya Atta.

Watch the teaser below:

