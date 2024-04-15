Connect with us

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

BN TV Music

Tems' Debut Studio Album "Born In The Wild" is Coming in May | Trailer

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

BN TV Music

Starring Jemima Osunde, Joeboy drops Short Film "Is My Love Not Enough?" Ahead of New Single

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

BN TV Music

Timaya Drops Visuals for New Single "In My Head" featuring Tiwa Savage

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Fejiro's Encounter with a Chronic Mummy's Boy in Episode 2 (S1) Of "Manless"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 (S1) of "Manless" starring BamBam & Bryan Okoye

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

BN TV

Envisioning the ‘Garden of Eden’ the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku’s Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

African designers are shaping the world, bringing fresh creativity, vibrance, and aesthetics to the fashion scene. Inspired by the scenery of the motherland (Africa), designers like Banke Kuku-Lawson are commanding attention at home and abroad with their innovative pieces and irresistible style.

Fondly called Printess Banke, a nickname inspired by her passionate love for prints, her brilliant mind for conceptualizing beautiful patterns, and her exceptional skills at creating them, this Central Saint Martins (CSM) alumna is carving her own niche in the global fashion print and pattern market share.

Printess Banke Kuku-Lawson wearing custom Banke Kuku

Born in Nigeria in the 1980s Banke Kuku moved to the United Kingdom at eight (8). She graduated from Central St Martins College at age 19 and then Chelsea College of Art and Design, gaining a Bachelor’s degree in Textiles. Her work has been heavily influenced by the cultural fusion between the country of her birth (Nigeria) and the country where she spent her formative years (the UK).

Scroll to the end to watch our one-on-one conversation with Banke Kuku

Printess Banke Kuku-Lawson wearing custom Banke Kuku

Banke is a textile artist who has significantly impacted fashion, textile, and interior design as the creative director at Africa’s leading luxe brand — Banke Kuku (launched in 2011), known for its one-of-a-kind print collections and its exploration of the rich African culture while embracing modern design sensibilities thus, projecting our beautiful heritage to her global audience.

Printess Banke Kuku-Lawson in custom Banke Kuku sheer corset dress

Before launching her eponymous brand, Banke Kuku acquired invaluable experience working at various international fashion houses including the leading interior company — Designers Guild, assisting with fabric design for the Royal collection showcased at Buckingham Palace in 2010.

This led her to introduce the interior arm of her brand in 2013 drawing in orders from internationally esteemed clients such as Selfridges, Bazar et Grande Manger Tokyo, and more.

Scroll to the end to watch our one-on-one conversation with Banke Kuku

Printess Banke Kuku-Lawson wearing custom Banke Kuku

Her fashion collections have garnered applause for their vibrant colours, interesting textile patterns, and harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements.

Banke Kuku pieces have been seen on stars from Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michelle Obama to Tiwa SavageJackie Aina, and Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu.

In this new BellaNaija Style interview with Printess Banke, she revealed the unique thinking that birthed her timeless EDEN collection and what’s next for Banke Kuku.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Connect with Banke and her brand via @PrintessBanke and @BankeKuku on Instagram.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga

What Makes Kapinto Kenya’s “Loudest Entertainer”? Find Out in Today’s Doing Life With…

Temilola Otunla: We All Need Each Other to Be Successful in Life

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL
css.php