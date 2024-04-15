Envisioning the ‘Garden of Eden’ the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku’s Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

African designers are shaping the world, bringing fresh creativity, vibrance, and aesthetics to the fashion scene. Inspired by the scenery of the motherland (Africa), designers like Banke Kuku-Lawson are commanding attention at home and abroad with their innovative pieces and irresistible style.

Fondly called Printess Banke, a nickname inspired by her passionate love for prints, her brilliant mind for conceptualizing beautiful patterns, and her exceptional skills at creating them, this Central Saint Martins (CSM) alumna is carving her own niche in the global fashion print and pattern market share.

Born in Nigeria in the 1980s Banke Kuku moved to the United Kingdom at eight (8). She graduated from Central St Martins College at age 19 and then Chelsea College of Art and Design, gaining a Bachelor’s degree in Textiles. Her work has been heavily influenced by the cultural fusion between the country of her birth (Nigeria) and the country where she spent her formative years (the UK).

Banke is a textile artist who has significantly impacted fashion, textile, and interior design as the creative director at Africa’s leading luxe brand — Banke Kuku (launched in 2011), known for its one-of-a-kind print collections and its exploration of the rich African culture while embracing modern design sensibilities thus, projecting our beautiful heritage to her global audience.

Before launching her eponymous brand, Banke Kuku acquired invaluable experience working at various international fashion houses including the leading interior company — Designers Guild, assisting with fabric design for the Royal collection showcased at Buckingham Palace in 2010.

This led her to introduce the interior arm of her brand in 2013 drawing in orders from internationally esteemed clients such as Selfridges, Bazar et Grande Manger Tokyo, and more.

Her fashion collections have garnered applause for their vibrant colours, interesting textile patterns, and harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements.

Banke Kuku pieces have been seen on stars from Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michelle Obama to Tiwa Savage, Jackie Aina, and Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu.

In this new BellaNaija Style interview with Printess Banke, she revealed the unique thinking that birthed her timeless EDEN collection and what’s next for Banke Kuku.

