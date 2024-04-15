Tems’ Debut Studio Album “Born In The Wild” is Coming in May | Trailer

Afrobeats star Tems has just announced via her Instagram page that her debut studio album, “Born In The Wild,” will be released next month, in May 2024.

This exciting news follows her performance at Coachella yesterday, Sunday, where she not only graced the stage with a remix of her hit song “Essence” featuring Wizkid and Justin Bieber but also made the official announcement of her upcoming album. Adding to the anticipation, Tems treated the audience to a sneak peek of a yet-to-be-released track from the album, “Love Me Jeje,” a track that samples Seyi Sodimu’s 1999 classic bearing the same title.

See below:

Tems announced that her album is complete and performed an unreleased song from it, “Love Me Jeje,” at Coachella.#afrotoday #afrobeats pic.twitter.com/cqeTwHahIT — AFRO TODAY (@Afrotodayy) April 15, 2024



Watch the trailer of “Born In The Wild”

See highlights of her performance with Wizkid and Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Tems released her debut EP “For Broken Ears“ in 2020.