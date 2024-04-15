Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems' Debut Studio Album "Born In The Wild" is Coming in May | Trailer

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

BN TV Music

Starring Jemima Osunde, Joeboy drops Short Film "Is My Love Not Enough?" Ahead of New Single

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

BN TV Music

Timaya Drops Visuals for New Single "In My Head" featuring Tiwa Savage

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Fejiro's Encounter with a Chronic Mummy's Boy in Episode 2 (S1) Of "Manless"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 (S1) of "Manless" starring BamBam & Bryan Okoye

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

BN TV

Tems’ Debut Studio Album “Born In The Wild” is Coming in May | Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats star Tems has just announced via her Instagram page that her debut studio album, “Born In The Wild,” will be released next month, in May 2024.

This exciting news follows her performance at Coachella yesterday, Sunday, where she not only graced the stage with a remix of her hit song “Essence” featuring Wizkid and Justin Bieber but also made the official announcement of her upcoming album. Adding to the anticipation, Tems treated the audience to a sneak peek of a yet-to-be-released track from the album, “Love Me Jeje,” a track that samples Seyi Sodimu’s 1999 classic bearing the same title.

See below:


Watch the trailer of “Born In The Wild”

See highlights of her performance with Wizkid and Justin Bieber

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Tems released her debut EP “For Broken Ears in 2020.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga

What Makes Kapinto Kenya’s “Loudest Entertainer”? Find Out in Today’s Doing Life With…

Temilola Otunla: We All Need Each Other to Be Successful in Life

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL
css.php