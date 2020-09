Alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer Tems has finally released her highly anticipated EP titled, “For Broken Ears.”

The EP houses 6 tracks “Interference“, “ICE T“, “Free Mind“, “Higher“, “The Key“, an interlude and her recent single “Damages“, featuring collaborations with Omeiza, Oddio, and Spax.

Listen to the full EP here:

Interference

Ice T

Free Mind

Témìládè Interlude

Higher

Damages

The Key