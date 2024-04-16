Connect with us

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

“It’s a Story About Love, Female Empowerment” – Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film “Water & Garri”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ahead of the premiere of her debut film, “Water & Garri,” on May 10, Tiwa Savage was on NewsLive Prime on ABC News where she spoke with Maggie Rulls about the film and how she created the soundtrack for the film.

She also talks about her love for acting, the creative process involved in making the film, and more about her character, Aisha, a fashion designer.

“Water & Garri,” produced by Tiwa Savage herself, tells the story of Aisha (portrayed by Tiwa), an ambitious fashion designer, who returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S. following a family tragedy. As she grapples with the changes in her homeland—escalating violence and tensions—she navigates reconnecting with family, old friends, and a past love. Alongside Tiwa, the film stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Tiwa Savage’s appearance on NewsLive Prime wasn’t just about her film; she also shared insights into the growth of Nollywood and the music industry in Nigeria.

Watch her here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

