“It’s a Story About Love, Female Empowerment” – Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film “Water & Garri”

Ahead of the premiere of her debut film, “Water & Garri,” on May 10, Tiwa Savage was on NewsLive Prime on ABC News where she spoke with Maggie Rulls about the film and how she created the soundtrack for the film.

She also talks about her love for acting, the creative process involved in making the film, and more about her character, Aisha, a fashion designer.

“Water & Garri,” produced by Tiwa Savage herself, tells the story of Aisha (portrayed by Tiwa), an ambitious fashion designer, who returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S. following a family tragedy. As she grapples with the changes in her homeland—escalating violence and tensions—she navigates reconnecting with family, old friends, and a past love. Alongside Tiwa, the film stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.