Gospel artist Monique has released a brand new single titled “Ese Baba,” accompanied by a colourful music video produced by Tolu Obanro. The song is a melodious testament to God’s unwavering faithfulness and expresses heartfelt gratitude for all His works.

Monique is known for her hit song “Power Flow,” released a decade ago, which has garnered over fifteen million views on YouTube.

Stream “Ese Baba” here.

Watch the video: