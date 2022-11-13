It Started From a Dating App For Monique & Mayowa – See Their Pre-Wedding photos

Inventions that create opportunities for people to find love will always remain special to us. Monique and Mayowa met on a dating site and are now on their forever journey.

They had an instant connection the day they eventually got on a first date. Those beautiful hours spent together made them realise that their love was meant to be. Their love story and pre-wedding photos have got us in our feelings. These two make such a beautiful couple and we are super excited for them!

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story below.

How we met

by the groom, Mayowa:

Monique and I met on a dating app while we were still living in NJ. I had no idea she was a Nigerian because I never dated a Nigerian since I moved to the US. After few more conversations, she told me where she was originally from and I believe that made me more interested in meeting her.

After weeks of talking on the phone and using all the tricks in the book, she finally agreed to meet. I remember that day I left work and raced to her house with excitement. The first word that came out of my mouth was wow you are really beautiful and we spoke for 5 hours straight, I mean, I did most of the talking but it felt so natural and ever since then I knew I wanted to be more than a friend.

We continued talking for several more weeks and I wanted to see Monique again but she was avoiding me, and I was surprised why, but I did a good job of convincing her to come with me to a basketball game. After a beautiful game of basketball, we both went to a spot called LEBLON in New York that was where I told her my intentions. That was the beginning of what developed to be a beautiful love story. I am super happy that I am getting married to my better half, my best friend and spending the rest of our lives together.

How we met,

By the Bride, Monique:

We went on our first date to Bahama breeze. We spoke for several hours . I started to feel a connection and he did, too. Lol but in my head I thought he would make an amazing friend. Fast forward to a few months later, Mayowa asked me to really give him a chance.

I (FINALLY 😂) opened up my heart and felt his sincerity. The rest was history! After giving my life to God, this was the best decision I had ever made. I started to see him differently. I fell in love with him. I prayed for him and about him and I felt God’s peace. Mayowa became my gist partner, best friend, boyfriend, and everything in one. He made me so happy and brought me joy. I knew he was the one for me. He asked me to spend my life with him in February 2021. We are getting married. Oko mi Mayoyo, I’m overjoyed and can’t wait for us to be together forever. We are counting down to our YES day!